JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

