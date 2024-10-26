Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Decreased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 441,161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

