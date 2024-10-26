Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Earnings Miss

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $64.51 and last traded at $64.51. Approximately 52,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 140,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey bought 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,871.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 826,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 358.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,045 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

