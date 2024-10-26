Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.14.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
