Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.