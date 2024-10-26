Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

