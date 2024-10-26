Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 guidance at $0.65-0.73 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.650-0.730 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KFRC opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

