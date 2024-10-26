Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.210-4.310 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

