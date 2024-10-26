Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 6,556.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ADRNY stock opened at €33.18 ($36.07) on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of €34.94 ($37.97). The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of €24.06 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.4245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

