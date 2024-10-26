Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.