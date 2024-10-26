Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

