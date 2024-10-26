Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 146.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EQR opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

