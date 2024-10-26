Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 149,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 316.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after buying an additional 1,609,351 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 24,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

