Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

