Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 40 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

