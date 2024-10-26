Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 6,321 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 105.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

NYSE CAH opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

