Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $24.10. Life Time Group shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 357,380 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

