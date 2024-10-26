Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Raised to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.08.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$10.75.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In other news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

