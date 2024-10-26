Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $570.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.