Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mattel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,974,000 after buying an additional 845,368 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 20,152.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

