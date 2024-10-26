McAdam LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average is $205.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.