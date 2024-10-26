McAdam LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Citigroup by 13.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

