McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 656,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

