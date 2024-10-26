Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

