Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Merus by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Merus by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Merus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

