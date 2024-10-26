Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.0% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $573.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total transaction of $214,849.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,057.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,817 shares of company stock valued at $132,547,715. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.63.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

