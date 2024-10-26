Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $325.56 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

