Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $275.00, but opened at $325.00. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $332.36, with a volume of 300,912 shares changing hands.

The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

