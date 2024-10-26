Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.64, but opened at $78.49. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 2,238 shares.

The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

