Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after buying an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

MNST opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

