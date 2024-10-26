Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

