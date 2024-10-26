Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MetLife alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in MetLife by 38.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,346,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MET opened at $82.39 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.