Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $920.32 and a 200-day moving average of $860.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

