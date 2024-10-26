Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cencora by 462.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 108,838 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,870,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,461,153 shares of company stock worth $1,073,075,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $234.47 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.15 and its 200-day moving average is $230.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora



Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

