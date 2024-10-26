Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.47.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

