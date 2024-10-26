Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $237.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $130.63 and a twelve month high of $240.08. The firm has a market cap of $292.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

