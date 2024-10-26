Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.