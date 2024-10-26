Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

