Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,124 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $91,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

