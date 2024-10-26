Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 82,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

