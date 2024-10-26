Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in Mastercard by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $507.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $518.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.24. The stock has a market cap of $471.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

