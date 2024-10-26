Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 295.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 490,822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 257.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 469,327 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,956,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $133.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,752.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,200,731.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,149 shares of company stock worth $6,007,018. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

