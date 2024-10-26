Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

