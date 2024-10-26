Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $275,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,764 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 18,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

