Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

