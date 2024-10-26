Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 606 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $462.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.27 and its 200 day moving average is $399.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.73 and a fifty-two week high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

