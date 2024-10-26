Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,926 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 298.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

