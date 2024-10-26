Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $300.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 567.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.