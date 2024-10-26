Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,110,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,945. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $363.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $220.55 and a one year high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

