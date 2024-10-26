Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.95 and last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 1054824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

