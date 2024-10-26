National Bank Financial Estimates Equinox Gold Q3 Earnings

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.